Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,380. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.