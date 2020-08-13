Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.34. 25,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,435. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

