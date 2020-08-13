Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 8,478 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 47,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,601. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

