Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,570 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after buying an additional 209,607 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,374. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

