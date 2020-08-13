Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.05. 193,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

