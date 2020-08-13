Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to report sales of $55.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $65.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $75.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $243.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $352.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.63 million, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $448.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,888,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

