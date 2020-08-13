Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,962. The stock has a market cap of $259.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

