Analysts Set Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $66.60

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,996 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.