Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target at $46.45

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSXP. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,877. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

