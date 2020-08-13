ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 16.1%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 6,563,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 2,740,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $5,875,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 279,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

