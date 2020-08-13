ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of AHCHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

