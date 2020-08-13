ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AHCHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

