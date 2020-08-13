APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading 0.8% Higher

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

