Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,039. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $639.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $7,043,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,001,867 shares of company stock worth $33,021,300. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

