Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post $28.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.16 million to $30.76 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $29.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $154.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.28 million to $154.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $168.96 million, with estimates ranging from $156.49 million to $181.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million.

ASC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,365. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.