Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGTK stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 460,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. Argitek has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Argitek

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

