Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGTK stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 460,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. Argitek has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Argitek
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Argitek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argitek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.