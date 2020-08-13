Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.