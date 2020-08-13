ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.66. 24,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,774. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

