Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $17.22 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $26.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,506.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,487.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,377.81. The company has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

