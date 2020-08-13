Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AHNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 76,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Athena Silver has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Athena Silver

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

