Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AHNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 76,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Athena Silver has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Athena Silver
