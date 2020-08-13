Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 27th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AHNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 76,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Athena Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Athena Silver Company Profile
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.