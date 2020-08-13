Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 27th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AHNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 76,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Athena Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Athena Silver Company Profile

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

