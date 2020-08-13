Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.31. Athersys shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 20,901 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $508.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $264,713.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Athersys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Athersys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

