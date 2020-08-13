ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $244.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $780.39 or 0.06774614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

