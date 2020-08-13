Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,774. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41, a PEG ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

