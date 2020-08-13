Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), 189,750 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 339% from the average session volume of 43,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

