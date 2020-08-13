Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Up 28.6%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), 11,564,451 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,563% from the average session volume of 434,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden. It also holds interest in the Tasiast South gold property covering an area of 175 square kilometers in Mauritania.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.