Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Down 12.6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price dropped 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 629,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 211,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

EARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

