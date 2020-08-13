Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the software company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Autodesk stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.85. 48,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

