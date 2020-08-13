Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Announces Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ATCO opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. Aware has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.
About Aware
Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.
