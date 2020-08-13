Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Announces Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCO opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. Aware has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Get Aware alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.