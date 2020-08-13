Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,436. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $15,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.