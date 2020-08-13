AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.95. AzurRx BioPharma shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,063,962 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

