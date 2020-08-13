Banco Santander S.A. Buys 91,583 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,583 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 101.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 78,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. 9,074,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319,760. The firm has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

