Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 644,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,788,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.7% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.99. 5,015,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,614 shares of company stock valued at $132,534,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

