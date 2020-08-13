Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 664.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 40.1% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.