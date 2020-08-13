Banco Santander S.A. Sells 19,964 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.70 on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,487.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,377.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

