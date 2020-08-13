Banco Santander S.A. Sells 82,474 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 82,474 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,203,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.