Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.58. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

