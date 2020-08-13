Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after buying an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $97,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 704,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

