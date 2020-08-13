Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $376.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.75. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

