Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.15. The company had a trading volume of 120,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.14. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.