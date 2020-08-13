Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $231.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $232.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

