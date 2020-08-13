Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.61. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

