Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,518.27. 47,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,488.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,377.80. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

