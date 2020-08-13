Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 8,840 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 292.1% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 318,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

