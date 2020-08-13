Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 37,807 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,807 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

