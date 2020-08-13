Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.50. 73,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

