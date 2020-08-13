Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.12. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 193,268 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 509,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

