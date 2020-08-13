BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 405.0% in March

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 405.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BENITEC BIOPHAR/S alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 28,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $19.80.

About BENITEC BIOPHAR/S

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.