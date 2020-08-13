BidaskClub Lowers HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 15,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in HMS by 62.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the first quarter worth $20,073,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth $19,724,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 400.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

