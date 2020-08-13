BidaskClub Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 20,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

